It was an unassuming school day when I picked my daughter up from the bus stop. She swooped into the car and said, "Dad. Lauren is having a sleepover tonight, and all the girls are going. "Don’t worry we are going to be doing homework together and getting to bed early.” Thankfully, before I began to align myself with her excitement, I recalled that morning’s conversation with my wife. After she got back from dropping off our daughter, she reminded me that we agreed that there would be no sleepovers on a school night.

