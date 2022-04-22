ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens 2022 draft prospect profile: DB Daxton Hill

By Kevin Oestreicher
The Baltimore Ravens have valued versatility and athleticism for a long time when it comes to the draft, but especially recently. They like players that can play all over the field in a multitude of roles, and when scanning over Baltimore’s roster, there are plenty of those types of guys on it.

If the Ravens want to add more versatility in the 2022 NFL draft, they won’t have any problem doing so. This is a deep draft class when it comes to prospects that can line up almost anywhere, especially in the defensive back room. One of those players is former University of Michigan star Daxton Hill.

Hill excels in a single high role or in the slot, but can align in multiple different spots regardless of the system. He has phenomenal instincts and is a very smart football player, always seeming to be able to play chess on the field. He uses his athleticism to move fluidly in coverage, and also has great straight-line speed that can help him close in an instant.

Hill could hear his name called in the back half of the first round or the early parts of the second round, making him a trade down candidate if Baltimore moves back from No. 14, or a trade up candidate if they want to move up for No. 45.

