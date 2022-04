Red Dirt Gods Turnpike Troubadours are back. This weekend they were back on the stage together for the first time in nearly three years, and the whole world is smiling. Like most of you reading this, I missed out on the show but thanks to the internet we can get a pretty good feel of how it went down, The guys made their triumphant return at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, and the fan videos have been flooding out feeds for nearly 48 hours now, thought we should share a few with y'all. Shoutout Ethan Tucker for sharing these.

TULSA, OK ・ 13 DAYS AGO