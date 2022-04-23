ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Role players guide Bucks to Game 3 romp over Bulls

By Field Level Media
 1 day ago
Grayson Allen scored 22 points off the bench and Bobby Portis added 18 points with 16 rebounds as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 111-81 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday to take a 2-1 lead in a first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 18 points with nine assists and seven rebounds as Milwaukee regained the advantage in the series after the Bulls fought back from a lackluster defeat in the series opener to win Game 2 at Milwaukee.

The Bucks won without Khris Middleton, who is expected to miss the rest of the series after he sprained a left knee ligament in Game 2.

Nikola Vucevic scored 19 points and Zach LaVine added 15 as the Bulls fell short in their first home playoff game since 2017. Chicago will look to even the series in Game 4 on Sunday.

DeMar DeRozan had just 11 points for Chicago after a 41-point performance in Game 2, which was a career best in his 60th playoff game. Double-teamed often in this one, DeRozan was 4 of 9 from the field after going 16 of 31 in Game 2.

The Bulls didn’t take their second attempt from the free-throw line until 3:52 remained in the third quarter.

The Bucks led 33-17 after one quarter, going up by as many as 18 inside of a minute to go in the period. Milwaukee pushed the advantage to as many as 24 in the second quarter and led 60-41 at the break thanks to 52.3 percent shooting in the opening half.

When Portis hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter, the Bucks were up 90-59. The easy victory allowed Antetokounmpo to play just 29 minutes after playing 34 in Game 1 and 40 in Game 2.

Jrue Holiday scored 16 points and Pat Connaughton had 11 as the Bucks improved to 6-1 against the Bulls this season, including the playoffs. Milwaukee’s Luca Vildoza made a 3-pointer with 1:49 remaining, his first career points in the NBA.

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls emphasize pace after a lopsided Game 3 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks: ‘We moved way, way too slow’

The Chicago Bulls need to push the pace. The Bulls succeed when their pace is frenetic, bordering on frantic. They’re rarely the biggest or strongest team on the court — especially in their first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. But when the Bulls speed up to harass opponents on defense and push the open court on offense, they can take advantage of their small-ball mindset to ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Billy Donovan Wants More Space, Pace Vs. Bucks in Game 4

Donovan wants more space, pace vs. Bucks in Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Several times in the direct aftermath of the Chicago Bulls’ blowout loss that shifted homecourt advantage back to the Milwaukee Bucks in their best-of-seven playoff series, coach Billy Donovan said he wanted to review the game film to confirm initial impressions.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Bucks bounce back without Middleton, rout Bulls to take 2-1 series lead

CHICAGO (AP) — Grayson Allen made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points and the Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Chicago Bulls 111-81 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series without the injured Khris Middleton. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 18 points, Bobby Portis had 18 points...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Allen's big game helps Bucks rout Bulls, take series lead

CHICAGO (AP) — Reeling coming off a loss and with one of their best players sidelined, the Milwaukee Bucks delivered just the sort of performance they needed. The defending NBA champions raced out to a big lead, making quick work of the Chicago Bulls. Grayson Allen made five 3-pointers...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks visit Chicago with 2-1 series lead

LINE: Bulls -4; over/under is 218.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Bucks lead series 2-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Bucks won the last matchup 111-81 on April 23 led by 22 points from Grayson Allen, while Nikola Vucevic scored 19 points for the Bulls.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Bulls can upset Bucks in first round after Game 2 win, Khris Middleton injury

The Chicago Bulls left the Fiserv Forum with a 114-110 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their NBA Playoff first-round series. While the Bucks can surely bounce back from a close loss such as that one, it may be far more difficult for the team to recover from another blow they sustained on Wednesday night. All-Star forward Khris Middleton slipped on the court and suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee. The severity of the injury will be determined on Thursday, though it’s very possible that the Bucks will be without Middleton for the remainder of the series against the Bulls, which could be a huge break for Chicago. In fact, the Bulls can upset the Bucks in their first round series for several reasons. Here’s why.
NBA
