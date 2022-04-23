ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bulls vs. Bucks game 3 final score: totally thumped

By Paul Steeno
Blog a Bull
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWords can’t describe how disappointing the Chicago Bulls 111-81 thwacking at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks was on Friday night. A raucous crowd seeing red, the momentum of a huge win in Milwaukee in Game 2, the first playoff game at the United Center in five years....it didn’t...

www.blogabull.com

