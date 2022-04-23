ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LFA 130 results: DWCS veteran Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz wins quickly, asks Dana White: 'Where's my f*cking contract?'

LFA returned to action on Friday evening for an event headlined by two tough middleweights looking to make a statement.

LFA 130 took place at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge in New Town, N.D., and the main card aired on UFC Fight Pass. Only one of the six fights on the main card saw the judges’ scorecards, and it certainly was not the main event.

Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz made quick work of Alessandro Gambulino, finishing the fight in the first round to close out the show. Ksiazkiewicz (10-1), a Dana White’s Contender Series veteran, made quite the impression by storming Gambulino (12-4) after sending him to the canvas with a vicious knee to the body.

A minute and 29 seconds was all it took as the referee stopped a storm of ground and pound strikes as Gambulino covered up on the canvas. The impressive showing marked the second-straight win for Ksiazkiewicz, following the lone loss of his career at his appearance on DWCS in 2020. The result snapped Gambulino’s three-fight win streak which included two submission victories.

After the fight, Ksiazkiewicz emphatically called for the UFC brass to give him a shot. “Dana White, Mick Maynard, Sean Shelby, where’s my f*cking contract?” Ksiazkiewicz said during his post-fight interview.

The full results of LFA 130 include:

  • Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz def. Alessandro Gambulino via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:29
  • Marnic Mann def. Kelsey Arneson via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Hilarie Rose def. Tiani Valle via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 3:35
  • Jalin Fuller def. Gage Saunders via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:18
  • Darrius Flowers def. Daniel Gadley via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:46
  • Billy Elekana def. Kohlman Scribner via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:02

