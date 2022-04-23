ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Not a foul: Bellator 278 prelim ends in TKO after fighter signals low bow, but replay shows apparent legal kick

By Nolan King
 1 day ago
HONOLULU – The final Bellator 278 prelim ended in bizarre fashion Friday at Neal S. Blaisdell Center when Lyoto Machida protege Weber Almeida kicked opponent Fabricio Franco.

At first glance, Franco’s reaction signaled a low blow. The referee called timeout immediately and Franco dropped to the canvas. As he writhed in pain, however, the replay rolled in the arena. The shot in question appeared to hit the upper inside thigh – not the groin.

Franco continued to scooch around on the ground, as the referee frequently checked in on him. Although he rose to his feet on multiple occasions, the referee eventually deemed him unable to continue and the contest was waved off.

The Hawaii State Boxing Commission allows for the use of instant replay, and put it into play. Upon replay, officials deemed the strike legal – and since Franco couldn’t continue, Almeida (5-1 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) was named the winner by TKO.

Through the final decision reading, Franco (8-5 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) continued to display signs of pain. He spiked his mouthpiece into the canvas and was assisted out of the cage by members of his team.

With the win, Almeida reenters the win column after a May 2021 loss to Johnny Soto. Meanwhile, Franco finds himself on a two-fight skid.

