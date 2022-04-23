ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Ohio History Instructor Kurt Russell Named 2022 National Teacher Of The Year

By Danteé Ramos
Cover picture for the articleKurt Russell has been named the 2022 National Teacher of the Year. Teaching history and African American history for over 25 years at Oberlin High School in Ohio, Russell was named the...

