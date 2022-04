The decision to hire Phil McGeoghan as the new wide receivers coach is really paying off for the Colorado Buffaloes football program. The Buffs watched a ton of wide receivers depart via the transfer portal, but head coach Karl Dorrell has seen quite a few head to Boulder to play for McGeoghan and the Buffs. McGeoghan wasted no time adding talent and brought in Baylor transfer R.J. Sneed II. But, there is now another high-profile addition. On Wednesday, three-star WR Isaiah Hardge committed to CU’s recruiting class of 2023. Hardge is playing high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas and confirmed the decision on...

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO