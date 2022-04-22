Item: Fort Worth Cats versus Houston baseball game

Josh Phillips, a former star at Cypress' Bridgeland High School, had just hit a go-ahead home run that put his North Central Texas College team ahead of Weatherford College on Wednesday afternoon, but that wasn't going to be the story. What has everybody talking is what happened after he rounded third base.
Owen Woodward - the Weatherford College pitcher who sprinted across the diamond and speared a batter who had just hit a go-ahead home run off him Wednesday - has been kicked off the team. Woodward, a reliever who led his team with four saves and had 30 strikeouts in 20.1 innings, is signed to play at the University of Houston. Cougars coach Todd Whitting told the Houston Chronicle's Joseph Duarte the school is "monitoring the situation."
When it comes to buying a home that supplies the most space for the price, Houston reigns as one of the most desirable big cities in the U.S., a new study indicates. For the study, real estate platform RealtyHop looked at how much square footage a homebuyer could get for a median price of $350,000 in the country’s 100 largest cities. The study found that in Houston, a buyer could pick up a 1,804-square-foot home for $350,000, or $194.06 per square foot.
DALLAS — The weekend is finally here!. Whether you're looking for relaxation, a creative outlet or a mesmerizing concert, there's an event happening in North Texas this weekend that suits all your needs. Let's get into it. Friday. Jordan Davis at The Factory in Deep Ellum (Dallas) Country musician...
For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
A YOUNG bodybuilder has shockingly died at just 31. Stacey Cummings, a mom-of-two who lives in Texas, reportedly passed away on April 20. Her cause of death remains unknown. Cummings, who was born in Florida, started in the industry in 2013 and earned her IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) pro card in 2016, Generation Iron revealed.
"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
Clayton Weishuhn was a legend in Texas High School football and he would end dominating at Angelo State to eventually play in the NFL. We are learning Weishuhn was killed in an automobile accident in Texas. Clayton Weishuhn played in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Green Bay...
A 25-year-old Texas woman who sued Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he is her biological father, has dropped her lawsuit. Alexandra Davis said in court papers filed Wednesday and obtained by DailyMail.com that she now wants genetic testing to verify her claim, which was dismissed without prejudice, meaning she can refile at a later date.
To many, he will be remembered as a passionate lover of racing that made the sport more accessible to fans. He also inspired many broadcasters to pursue the sport as a viable career path for their talents. -The Outsider. Sad news from the world of stock car racing as a...
SAN ANTONIO – If the name sounds familiar, it should. To anyone who knows the history of football in San Antonio, the Gunslingers are right up there along with the memories of Jason Garrett playing quarterback for the San Antonio Riders. But please, hold your applause. At least until...
BELLS, Texas (KTEN) - Bells baseball wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in their 17-2 win over Bonham. The Panthers scored nine runs in the first inning, highlighted by triples from Cooper Smith and Ben Burleson. Bells clinches a playoff spot with the win.
Night number one of the Angelina Benefit Rodeo is in the books, and what a night it was. Some of the best cowboys in the world were matched up with top-notch stock, and that usually leads to outstanding scores. It wasn't just the adults who were racking up the big...
North Texas has finished off spring practice and is headed into its offseason conditioning program aiming to build on a 6-7 season that culminated with a loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic. UNT made a lot of headway over the course of the spring, when several players...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (7-5) are on a winning streak for the first time this season after defeating the San Antonio Missions (2-10) 8-5. Three home runs in the fifth inning gave Amarillo the lead. Dominic Canzone tied the game at five with a 447-foot solo...
No. 10 Texas (27-14, 6-6) will host in-state foe Baylor (20-17, 4-8) for a crucial three-game set. The Longhorns desperately need to get back on track in order to keep their NCAA tournament hosting hopes alive. Texas dropped a road series to Kansas State and split a midweek affair with Air Force.
Comments / 0