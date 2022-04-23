ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – April 23

Pressure on the Prime Minister and a bomb threat against England footballer Harry Maguire feature on the national papers.

The Guardian and the i weekend report Boris Johnson’s position is in danger over partygate, as the threat of more fines hangs over him.

The story is also covered by The Daily Telegraph , though the paper splashes with EU analysis showing France and Germany evaded a 2014 embargo to sell £230 million in arms to Russia.

The Daily Mail says the PM has vowed Britain will supply Ukraine with tanks to repel the new Russian offensive.

Madeleine McCann’s parents have welcomed the news that Portuguese authorities have declared a German man a formal suspect in her disappearance, according to the Daily Mirror .

The FT Weekend reports the pound sunk to its weakest level since late 2020 on Friday amid swiftly cooling business activity.

The Independent picks up the theme, with the paper covering new figures that show the rising cost of living has led to the lowest level of consumer confidence since the 2008 financial crash.

England defender Harry Maguire received a threat that three bombs would be detonated at his home if he did not quit playing for Manchester United, says The Sun .

And the Daily Star reports a former commander of the International Space Station plans to grow “super pure” cannabis on lunar missions.

The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Blow to Boris Johnson as justice minister quits over his failure to resign after Covid fine

Boris Johnson’s hopes of drawing a line under the Partygate affair with a public apology were dealt a massive blow today as a justice minister quit the government in protest at the prime minister’s failure to resign after being fined for breaking Covid laws.Lord Wolfson said that the “repeated rule-breaking and breaches of the criminal law” in Downing Street could not be allowed to be treated with “constitutional impunity”.The eminent commercial barrister and QC – granted a peerage by Mr Johnson in 2020 when he was appointed to the government – was the first minister to quit over the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

France and Germany could be doing more to support Ukraine – Dowden

France and Germany could be doing more to help Ukraine defend itself, a Cabinet minister has said as he called on the West to respond to a change in Russian tactics.Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden said the West needs to “continue to tighten the ratchet on Russia” as he said Moscow is now focusing on the east of Ukraine with a “determination to keep on going and going”.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky told a press conference in Kyiv on Saturday that the UK, along with the US, was supplying the “biggest military aid” in its struggle against Moscow’s invading forces.He praised...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory chairman says ‘quite a speculation’ to think PM will receive more fines

The Tory Party chairman said it is “quite a speculation” to suggest the Prime Minister will receive further fines as part of the police investigation into claims of lockdown parties in No 10.Downing Street is said to be braced for Boris Johnson to receive a second fixed-penalty notice (FPN) after police reportedly began issuing fines on Friday relating to a “bring your own bottle” drinks do in the No 10 garden on May 20 2020.Oliver Dowden appeared to argue it was not a sure bet that the Conservative Party leader would be slapped with a second £50 punishment for breaking...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Futurity

Expert: Putin has made a ‘tragic mistake’ with Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin “made a tragic mistake,” by embarking on war with Ukraine, says Randall Stone. “It appears credible that Putin would be willing to escalate,” says Stone, an expert on Russian and Eastern European politics who serves as the director of the University of Rochester’s Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies. “Why? Because he was willing to take the risk of the invasion in the first place. He has chosen to put himself in a position where if we intervened, he loses, and probably loses everything, not just Ukraine, but his regime, maybe his life.”
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia says British fighters captured in Ukraine are being looked after

(Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that British fighters who had been captured in Ukraine were being fed, watered and given necessary help. “Don’t worry, the Russian side is taking care of them. They are fed, watered, and given the necessary assistance. Just like other foreigners who have surrendered or been detained”, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
MILITARY
