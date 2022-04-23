ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Man held in Atlantic City child-luring case

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vrwhp_0fHpBBvC00

An Essex County man accused of luring three Atlantic City teens into his car tried to explain his true intentions Friday.

Yusuf Laki Johnson, 51, said he works with troubled youths as part of Newark’s Office of Violence Prevention, and was drawn to the teens after they asked for a light to smoke weed.

“I sat and talked to them for about 20 minutes, telling them not to do hard drugs, not to do cocaine, not to do dope or whatever,” he told the judge during his detention hearing.

Defendants are discouraged from speaking about their case at the hearings, which determine whether they are held or released as part of bail reform.

But, despite his defense attorney’s advice, Johnson said he needed to speak out.

His explanation via video from the county jail came after Judge Todd Miller had already decided to detain him.

“It was just hurting me to hear everything that was false,” Johnson said of the allegations against him.

He is accused of luring two boys and a girl, ages 13 and 14, into his vehicle and driving them to a dead end, described as “possibly Madison Avenue.”

Johnson allegedly tried to get the girl to stay and go with him to find an address on the Boardwalk.

Instead, the three were able to walk away, after taking a picture of Johnson inside his car along with a photo of his license plate.

Johnson said if he had “foul intent,” he would not have taken the teens around the block from where he picked them up. He said they willingly got in the car, and he spoke with one about their shared Muslim faith.

“I work with kids every day,” he said, adding that he would hurt anyone he thought would do something to a child. “These are the foulest allegations ever.”

The judge said some of what Johnson said could be true, but that he had no business taking children children he didn’t know in his car, and that he couldn’t release him on a child luring charge.

“I hear the defendant and what he says had some common sense to it from his vantage point,” Miller said. “But I’m not buying it at this point in time.”

Johnson has a significant criminal history but pointed out that he has been law-abiding since his release from prison eight years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8PAu_0fHpBBvC00

Comments / 5

Related
BreakingAC

Six arrested in Atlantic City drug-manufacturing facility

Six people were arrested after police allegedly discovered a drug-manufacturing facility in two Atlantic City apartments, including nine live marijuana plants. The two month investigation brought detectives to the first block of South Texas Avenue, where they also recovered nearly 60 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 120 buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film packets and 12 wax folds of suspected heroin, along with more than an ounce of marijuana, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Newark, NJ
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Essex County, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily News

Fugitive wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania all smiles after being nabbed hours after assaulting cops in NYC

A fugitive child rape suspect who beat up two Midtown cops trying to arrest him is finally in handcuffs — and he’s all smiles. Isaiah Metz, wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania, had a wide grin on his face as police led him in handcuffs out of the Midtown South precinct stationhouse in Manhattan Wednesday to appear in court. Early Tuesday morning, Metz assaulted two officers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
1K+
Followers
155
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy