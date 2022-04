One spring sport will have its state meet return to a familiar site and two other state championships will get a new setting, the OHSAA announced April 21. The state track and field meet, which was not held in 2020 after the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and last year was split among three high school venues, is returning to Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The boys and girls meets in all three divisions will be held June 3 and 4.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO