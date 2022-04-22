ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State, MS

The U.S. Department of Energy, General Motors and MathWorks Announce Mississippi State University Selected to Participate in the EcoCAR EV Challenge

msstate.edu
 3 days ago

– The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), General Motors and MathWorks announced the 15 North American universities and the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ as the vehicle selected for the EcoCAR EV Challenge, the next DOE-sponsored Advanced Vehicle Technology Competition (AVTC) set to begin in Fall 2022. Mississippi State University has...

www.bagley.msstate.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

Energy Department challenges students to wring more efficiency from EVs

Your future electric car might benefit from some schoolwork. The Energy Department has teamed with GM and MathWorks to launch an EcoCAR Electric Vehicle Challenge that asks student groups at 15 North American universities to develop more efficient EV technology. The will have students tinker with a Cadillac Lyriq over four years as they develop automation, connectivity and propulsion tech, and they can will win annual prizes based on their progress.
EDUCATION
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Nuclear Power Plants

The United States is by far the world’s largest producer of nuclear energy. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, active nuclear power plants in the US have the capacity to generate 95.5 gigawatts of electricity annually. In France, the world’s second largest producer of nuclear energy, production capacity totals just 61.4 gigawatts.  All told, […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Washington, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
State
Washington State
NBC News

Biden launches $6B effort to save distressed nuclear plants

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is launching a $6 billion effort to rescue nuclear power plants at risk of closing, citing the need to continue nuclear energy as a carbon-free source of power that helps to combat climate change. A certification and bidding process opened Tuesday for a civil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Commerce Department puts solar industry on ice

The U.N. secretary-general recently warned that the world is “sleepwalking into a climate catastrophe.” So it is a tragic irony that the most immediate and sweeping threat to President Joe Biden’s clean energy and climate agenda comes not from the recent push for more fossil fuel development or the intransigence of climate deniers, but from a little-noticed but devastating decision at the Biden administration’s Commerce Department that is bringing America’s booming solar growth to a screeching halt.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Net-Zero Carbon recap: Impacts of regulations on trucking

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How regulations and environment impact trucking. DETAILS: Jim Ward and Thomas Wasson, enterprise trucking carrier expert at FreightWaves, discuss how regulations on nitrogen oxides (NOx) and other emissions impact the trucking industry. They also dive into how companies want to thoroughly test alternative fuels before switching over their fleets.
INDUSTRY
Idaho Capital Sun

Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing

A White House climate goal to transition the United States to electric vehicles is in trouble if the nation cannot produce more minerals that go into those vehicles’ batteries, U.S. senators of both parties said Thursday. Members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee agreed during a hearing that more domestic production of lithium, […] The post Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Department Of Energy#Mcmaster University#Vehicles#Mathworks Announce#North American#Cadillac Lyriq#Ev Challenge#Cav
The Independent

World record achieved for solar power ‘miracle material’

Researchers from Germany have set a new world record in solar cell efficiency using the so-called ‘miracle material’ perovskite.The team from the Universities of Wuppertal, Cologne, Potsdam and Tubingen developed a tandem solar cell using organic and perovskite materials – a combination they hope could one day replace the silicon-based technologies used in conventional solar cells.The record they set of 24 per cent efficiency was a 4 per cent improvement on the previous tandem cell record, though still falls short of the silicon solar cell record of 26.7 per cent.The new materials, however, hold far greater potential for improved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

MIT Researchers Discover How to Convert Petroleum Waste Into Carbon Fibers

Carbon fiber conversion from petroleum waste was discovered by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in collaboration with the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Western Reserve University as part of joint research upon the request of the United States government. Petroleum Waste to Carbon Fibers. The new study...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Uncle Sam wants you … to help launch geothermal energy pilot schemes

The US Department of Energy (DOE) yesterday issued a request for information (RFI) to support $84 million in enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) pilot demonstration projects. It’s part of the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which passed last year. The DOE kicks off geothermal. The DOE will support four...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Development of magnetic cooling materials that enable efficient hydrogen liquefaction

National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), Tohoku University and Japan Synchrotron Radiation Research Institute (JASRI) have developed a series of Er(Ho)Co2-based magnetic cooling alloys that can be used to efficiently cool hydrogen from 77 K to 20 K: its liquefaction temperature. These alloys show excellent cyclic durability and can be used to develop a high performance magnetic refrigeration system capable of low-cost hydrogen liquefaction—a key technology in achieving widespread use of the green fuel.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
Washington Examiner

Biden rollback of Trump-era permitting reforms will harm his own clean energy agenda

President Joe Biden has reversed Trump-era reforms to modernize the federal permitting process. But the decision could undermine the administration’s own clean energy goals by making it more difficult to permit clean energy infrastructure at a time when we should be building more clean energy faster. In 2020, the...
POTUS
Phys.org

Scientists propose novel selective reductive amination catalysts with improved stability

Primary amines and secondary imines are key intermediates widely used in fields like food additives, pharmaceuticals, and agrochemicals. They can be produced via the reductive amination of carbonyl compounds. However, during the reductive amination process, many side reactions often occur, resulting in poor selectivity toward the target products and correspondingly...
CHEMISTRY
Interesting Engineering

Extremely lightweight hydrogen tanks could quadruple the range of passenger airliners

California-based firm HyPoint is developing an innovative cryogenic tank design that could massively boost the range of hydrogen-powered aircraft, a press statement reveals. HyPoint's technology is extremely lightweight compared with traditional fuel cells and it could allow airliners to fly up to four times farther than traditional passenger aircraft. A...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

Biden to use infrastructure money to keep nuclear plants open

Nuclear plants occupy an odd position in the US's energy landscape. They're currently the most expensive form of generation out there, and many of the plants are a decade or more past their planned life span. At the same time, nuclear power is the US's largest single source of low-carbon electricity generation, accounting for almost as much as wind, solar, and hydro combined.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Freethink

MIT’s new heat engine beats a steam turbine in efficiency

Since the Industrial Revolution, steam power has been a mainstay of the modern world. Even today, most of the electricity in the world is produced by steam turbines at coal, gas, and nuclear power plants. But now, a different kind of heat engine — developed by researchers at MIT and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Telegraph

Opinion: Higher energy prices Biden’s fault

For at least a decade, American progressives have been waging war on the nation's energy sector. They're all in on wind and solar and are using scare tactics, tax breaks, and government preferences to push a Green Agenda that leaves zero room for oil, coal, or natural gas. That's the real Biden policy, fulfilling a vow he made in September 2019: "I guarantee you, we are going to end fossil fuel." And for the past 15 months, the president has done his best to keep that commitment. Such grandiose plans come at a price. Biden's anti-fossil energy positions are causing tremendous political harm to himself and his party. Prices are up. His approval is down. His solution? Pass the buck, as the White House did recently when it called the spike in energy costs "Putin's Price Hike."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Community Solar Explained: Buy Solar Energy Without the Panels

People are putting solar panels on their roofs at an impressive clip. Over half a million houses got solar panels in 2020 alone and 5% of homes in the United States that are suitable for solar have solar panels installed. And 13% of homes in America could have solar panels by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy