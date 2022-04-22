The U.S. Department of Energy, General Motors and MathWorks Announce Mississippi State University Selected to Participate in the EcoCAR EV Challenge

For at least a decade, American progressives have been waging war on the nation's energy sector. They're all in on wind and solar and are using scare tactics, tax breaks, and government preferences to push a Green Agenda that leaves zero room for oil, coal, or natural gas. That's the real Biden policy, fulfilling a vow he made in September 2019: "I guarantee you, we are going to end fossil fuel." And for the past 15 months, the president has done his best to keep that commitment. Such grandiose plans come at a price. Biden's anti-fossil energy positions are causing tremendous political harm to himself and his party. Prices are up. His approval is down. His solution? Pass the buck, as the White House did recently when it called the spike in energy costs "Putin's Price Hike."

