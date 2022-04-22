ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Street Art Alive Transports You To Art Around The World

By Sophie Len
Secret LA
Secret LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJr7y_0fHowgPL00

Street art can be found in different parts of the world and is a form of expression that has been around for decades. We may never get a chance to witness them all, but Street Art Alive makes it possible.

This exhibition takes art from the streets to 360 screens. During the experience, you’ll find yourself transported to street art found right at home and across the map. One moment you’re in the neighborhoods of Los Angeles, then you’re off to the streets of Berlin.

Time after time, street art has served as a powerful tool for people to express themselves without barriers and release the truths of the city that they exist in. Street art reveals culture, captures important moments in time, and is even used as a way to speak on powerful movements.

Each presentation shows respect to the locations and artists alike, by providing the history and background behind the artwork.  The exhibit showcases key moments of street art throughout history, such as the graffiti found in New York City in the ’70s to the art found on the Berlin wall during the ’80s.

Through this mesmerizing experience, guests are able to understand the importance of street art by being completely transported to it.

Street Art Alive is now open. Ticket prices start at $39 for adults, $29.00-$37.00 for children, and free for those under 3. For more information, visit their website .

Hours:
Wed to Thursday: 12 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.
Friday: 12P.M. to 9P.M.
Saturday: 10A.M. to 9P.M.
Sunday: 10A.M. to 9P.M.

Location: The LUME , 1933 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90007

Looking for more experiences? Here are 6 unmissable exhibitions to catch in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
Secret LA

5 Hidden Fairytale Homes In L.A. That Are Straight Out Of A Storybook

In L.A. make-believe often spills over into reality. Whether it’s the set of the latest Blockbuster unfolding on the streets of your neighborhood or rubbing shoulders with your favorite movie character at Catch . Then there are the more permanent features, like the Storybook architecture that seems to borrow from Disneyland around the corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Art#Graffiti Art#Art World#Art Exhibitions
Hello Magazine

The Queen's incredible addition at Buckingham Palace revealed

The Queen has revealed an amazing change to the grounds of Buckingham Palace ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. The monarch's official social media accounts shared a photo of the eye-catching addition to her London residence this week, and royal watchers were seriously impressed. An illustration showed a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Nehemiah Persoff Dies: Prolific Actor Of ‘Yentl’, ‘The Twilight Zone’, ‘Gunsmoke’ & Many More Was 102

Click here to read the full article. Nehemiah Persoff, an actor who went from the uncredited role of a cab driver in On The Waterfront‘s iconic “coulda been a contender” scene to become one of the busiest character actors in television and film for five decades, died Tuesday at a rehabilitation facility in San Luis Obispo, California. He was 102. Persoff had retired from acting in recent decades after suffering a stroke and other health issues. His death was reported to Deadline by a family friend. Born in Jerusalem, Palestine, Persoff and his family moved to the United States in 1929, and...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Berlin, DE
Secret LA

This Mysterious Statue Popped Up On Runyon Canyon

A controversial statue popped up on Runyon Canyon this past Sunday morning and has left many Angelenos confused. Runyon Canyon is a popular trail in Los Angeles, especially during the weekends. It’s a typical spot for views and hikes—but many Angelenos were met with surprise when they happened upon a random statue of Jesus Christ and the Devil conjoined at the hip, while one of them holds a chalice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

5 Of The Hottest Coachella Events Happening This Weekend

Coachella is back in Palm Springs! After a few years without the famous festival, it’s fair to say some of us are definitely in the need of some drinks, music, and dancing. Whether you have a ticket to Coachella or not, you can still have a blast in the desert. Check out some of the hottest Coachella events happening this weekend!
COACHELLA, CA
Secret LA

The Iconic Viper Room Is Set To Be Demolished And Revamped

The Viper Room has been around since 1993 and after nearly 30 years, it’s set to receive a whole new look. This iconic Hollywood venue first opened its doors in the ‘90s by owners Johnny Depp and Sal Jenco. During this time, the venue became a popular hangout spot for Hollywood stars and early rock ‘n’ roll icons. Many would come to see acts such as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Johnny Cash, The Cult, and Slash—just to name a few.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

65 Marvelous Things To Do In March In L.A.

March is a wonderful time of year; blossoms add pops of color to the city as spring begins to trickle in and we turn our focus to the inspiring women that have shaped the city in honor of Women’s History Month. This healthy dose of inspiration is balanced out with the raucous celebrations of Saint Patrick’s Day, marked by an overflow of luminous green libations.
Secret LA

Secret LA

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
376
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.

 https://secretlosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy