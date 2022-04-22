Street Art Alive Transports You To Art Around The World

Street art can be found in different parts of the world and is a form of expression that has been around for decades. We may never get a chance to witness them all, but Street Art Alive makes it possible.

This exhibition takes art from the streets to 360 screens. During the experience, you’ll find yourself transported to street art found right at home and across the map. One moment you’re in the neighborhoods of Los Angeles, then you’re off to the streets of Berlin.

Time after time, street art has served as a powerful tool for people to express themselves without barriers and release the truths of the city that they exist in. Street art reveals culture, captures important moments in time, and is even used as a way to speak on powerful movements.

Each presentation shows respect to the locations and artists alike, by providing the history and background behind the artwork. The exhibit showcases key moments of street art throughout history, such as the graffiti found in New York City in the ’70s to the art found on the Berlin wall during the ’80s.

Through this mesmerizing experience, guests are able to understand the importance of street art by being completely transported to it.

Street Art Alive is now open. Ticket prices start at $39 for adults, $29.00-$37.00 for children, and free for those under 3. For more information, visit their website .

Hours:

Wed to Thursday: 12 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.

Friday: 12P.M. to 9P.M.

Saturday: 10A.M. to 9P.M.

Sunday: 10A.M. to 9P.M.

Location: The LUME , 1933 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90007

