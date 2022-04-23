ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Believed to Be Shooter Who Injured 5 Near D.C. School Found Dead: Cops

By Patricia McKnight
Newsweek
 1 day ago
D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said they believe the suspect killed himself as officers were entering a fifth-floor apartment in the Van Ness...

