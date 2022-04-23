Police Search for Gang of Robbers Who Cleaned Out Louis Vuitton Store
A gang of armed and masked thieves reportedly made off with $140,000 in luxury goods before fleeing from the store in Kenwood,...www.newsweek.com
A gang of armed and masked thieves reportedly made off with $140,000 in luxury goods before fleeing from the store in Kenwood,...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1