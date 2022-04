Kentucky freshman and former five-star prospect Shaedon Sharpe announced on Thursday that he is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft and leaving open the option to return to college basketball next season, although many expect him to remain in the NBA Draft. Once rated as the top recruit for the 2022 class, Sharpe reclassified to 2021 and enrolled at UK at the midyear point in January, but did not see any game time.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO