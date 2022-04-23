A Night in Mexico

Imagine eating tacos across Texas for money? That's what Austin-founded delivery service Favor is promising for its newest position, chief taco officer. The company is hiring one lucky "energetic, hungry, and social savvy Texan" to travel across the state tracking down the best tacos in Texas over the summer for $10,000.Additionally, Favor will provide the food, accommodations and transportation, including wellness activities, like massages and yoga classes, as well as a custom Favor swag and free Favor delivery for a year.“Tacos are one of the top favored foods across all of the cities we serve throughout Texas,” said Jag Bath, Favor CEO. “The history and culture behind one of the most iconic foods in the Lone Star State vary from city to city, and we’re excited for our new Chief Taco Officer to discover some of the best and most authentic tacos out there.”All Texas residents over 21 years old are eligible to apply by creating and sharing a short video on why they should be Favor’s Chief Taco Officer and submitting a short form on Favor’s Chief Taco Officer application page. The deadline to apply is Thursday, May 12, at 11:59 p.m.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO