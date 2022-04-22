ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers odds, tips and betting trends

By DataSkrive
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
On Saturday, a series opener is on the schedule, with the Detroit Tigers (5-7) hosting the Colorado Rockies (8-4) at 1:10 PM ET.

As the favorite, the Rockies (-130 moneyline odds to win) visit the Tigers (+110). The Colorado Rockies will hand the ball to Antonio Senzatela (1-0, 3.72 ERA) looking for win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Tarik Skubal (0-1, 3.72).

The Rockies lost 9-6 against the Phillies Saturday, with Jhoulys Chacin taking the loss. He threw 1/3 of an inning, giving up three earned runs on two hits while striking out one. Dom Nunez went 2-for-2 with a double to lead the Rockies offensively.

The Tigers defeated the Yankees 3-0 Saturday. Robbie Grossman went 3-for-2 with a double and an RBI, and Michael Pineda got the win, throwing five innings without giving up an earned run on three hits, while striking out two.

Here’s everything you need to prepare for Saturday’s Rockies vs. Tigers contest.

Colorado Rockies vs. Detroit Tigers Odds and Betting Lines

Major League Baseball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Friday at 11:03 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

  • Favorite: Rockies (-130, bet $130 to win $100)
  • Underdog: Tigers (+110, bet $100 to win $110)
  • Over/under: 8.5

Rockies Stats and Trends

Rockies Betting Records

  • The Rockies have been favorites in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.
  • Colorado has played as a favorite of -130 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Rockies.
  • Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in four of their 12 games with a total this season.
  • The Rockies are 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Antonio Senzatela (Rockies Probable Starter)

  • Senzatela heads to the mound for the Rockies to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run.
  • He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of 2.16, a 2 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 2.040.
  • The Tigers have scored 36 runs this season, which ranks 27th in MLB. They have 79 hits, 26th in baseball, with six home runs (29th in the league).

Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Rockies have hit 12 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • Hitters for the Rockies have a combined .446 slugging percentage this season, which ranks second in MLB.
  • Colorado leads baseball with a .282 batting average.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 62 total runs this season.
  • No team gets on base better than Colorado, who has a league-best .347 OBP this season.
  • The Rockies rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Tigers Stats and Trends

Tigers Betting Records

  • The Tigers have been victorious in five, or 41.7%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Detroit has a mark of 3-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Detroit and their opponents have gone over in four of their 12 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Tigers are 5-7-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Tarik Skubal (Tigers Probable Starter)

  • Skubal (0-1) starts for the Tigers, his third of the season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday, April 16 against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • He has a 3.72 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .275 against him over his two games this season.
  • Skubal has put up one start this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.
  • He will take the mound against a Rockies squad that is batting .282 as a unit (first in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .446 (second in the league) with 12 total home runs (11th in MLB action).

Tigers Batting Stats

  • The Tigers have hit the second-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (six).
  • So far this year, the Tigers have the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.311).
  • Detroit has the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.210).
  • The Tigers are the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging three runs per game (36 total).
  • Detroit ranks 16th in the league with a .304 on-base percentage.
  • The Tigers’ 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.

Rockies vs. Tigers: Live Streaming Info & Game Time

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

