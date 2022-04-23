Katy's black kini

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
Mixed emotions! Scott Disick is sending his sincerest congratulations to ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie amid her engagement to Elliot Grainge — but he’s more focused on ex Kourtney Kardashian’s impending nuptials to Travis Barker. ...
Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn have struggled to make their romance work. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Mariahlynn has an interesting history with Rich Dollaz. Most fans had no idea they even had a romantic relationship. They didn’t know this until Mariahlynn shared this information at the reunion years ago. She said that things had been serious between them lowkey for a long time. And they even had discussions about having children. Rich didn’t like that Mariahlynn put him on blast in front of the cast and viewers. He would later say in an interview that the reason why he didn’t go public with the romance was that he wasn’t quite sure how serious it was.
The 2022 Met Gala will have to go on without Zendaya. The Euphoria actress, 25, revealed in a recent interview with Extra that she would once again be skipping the annual fashion-forward fête in New York City due to work obligations. "I hate to disappoint my fans here, but...
Freeform's critically-acclaimed mystery series Cruel Summer is undergoing a massive overhaul as it begins production on its second season. The network announced Thursday that after the show's breakout first season, Cruel Summer will return for a second season as an anthology series, the show saying goodbye to its Season 1 cast and showrunners and bringing on new talent.
In a couple weeks, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey is publishing her first-ever memoir. In an excerpt from it that was just released via People, Grey says that Madonna told her that “Express Yourself” was written about the actress’ breakup with Matthew Broderick, who she dated for four years after meeting him on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
Nicole Kidman looked incredible in a new Instagram post on Sunday, where she opened up about celebrating World Book Day while recommending the collection of short stories, Roar by Cecilia Ahern - but her attire had fans advising her to be careful!. Dressed in a black blouse and matching trousers...
Noah Cyrus is red-hot.
The younger sister of Miley Cyrus performed her new song, “I Burned LA Down,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday.
To take the stage, Cyrus wore a trippy sheer dress by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture featuring swirls of red and pink draped over a corset.
The track is from the 22-year-old’s forthcoming debut album, “The Hardest Part,” which will be released July 15.
If Cyrus’ sexy high-fashion look seems familiar, it’s because Rihanna wore a similar piece from the same collection while showing off her baby bump in the pages of Vogue’s May issue earlier this month.
Cyrus seemed to have...
Porsha Williams is offering a peek into her daily routine with daughter PJ. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to Instagram to share some sweet photos showcasing what a “good morning” looks like for her 3-year-old toddler, starting with a delicious breakfast. On April 22, Porsha captured...
Brooklyn Beckham appears to be back to normality following his lavish £3million wedding to Nicola Peltz earlier this month. The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham uploaded a cooking video to his Instagram on Saturday to show off his "favourite snack", but there was one noticeable difference – his huge diamond wedding ring!
Tracee Ellis Ross has a look-alike… or two. On Thursday, the Black-ish actress shared two side-by-side photos of her parents on Instagram and compared her own face to their features. The first snap showed Tracee, 49, beside her mother, Diana Ross, while the second photo provided fans with another...
Certain beliefs dominate photography, leading to a monotonous similarity in images. Breaking free from peer-pressure-imposed restrictions can revolutionize your pictures. But don’t expect those lost in the fog of mediocrity and with limited imagination to appreciate it. There are expectations within photography that images from particular genres will look...
I was hiking along the Oregon Coast when I came across this scene and I thought:. ~from ”One Tree Hill” on The Joshua Tree album by U2. My eye was attracted to the tree in the distance, the layering haze, and the repeated patterns in repeated tones. I setup my tripod and moved around and adjusted the height to find a composition that isolated the tree in the distance. With the harsh day time Sun, I chose to shoot in black and white as I it added to the sense of isolation and power.
As has been said, I've been fooling around with multiple exposures. Mostly I try to remain still (or as still as Harry allows!) and shoot until my Nikon's buffer is full, typically 13 images. Then I import them into Photoshop as layers and use Photoshop's auto-align component to arrange them. As these are hand-held photographs, the images are never identically framed, so when I align the layers they overlap one another with their edges all over the place.
THE 126 RACE TO SAVE A MAN TRAPPED IN A TRASH COMPACTOR ON AN ALL-NEW "9-1-1: LONE STAR" MONDAY, MAY 9, ON FOX. The 126 respond to emergencies when a man falls into a trash compactor and a frantic mom tries to rescue her kids in a runaway car. Meanwhile, Tommy and Julius grow closer, as two team members disagree on keeping their romance a secret in the all-new "Spring Cleaning" episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, May 9 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-317) (TV-14 L, V)
No video is complete without a soundtrack. Excellent sound and SFX can make or break your production, which is why it is so important to get it right. If you’re looking for a royalty-free platform that offers a one-stop solution for audio, look no further than Artlist. Film directors...
For the last couple of months, Patrick and I have been moving into our new homes in Puerto Rico and building out personal studios in each. Let me show you what I've built. I thought my goal would be simple: I wanted a set that I could sit down at and film instantly without fiddling with anything. I wanted to take advantage of natural light during the day, but also have great-looking lighting at night without having to change the settings. I wanted to control my cameras and start and stop recording from my desk. I wanted my audio to sound great, but I didn't want to have to deal with a lav mic. I wanted to easily transfer footage to my computer, but I didn't want to mess with memory cards. After two months, my set is finally built, and I could accomplish each of my goals.
Click here to read the full article. Parenting, in many ways, is a roller coaster of control. It’s a process that, if it starts from the birth of child, is a tradeoff of autonomy for trying to keep a tiny human alive. Turns out that process is not that much different on TV. As soon as The Baby pops up in the new HBO/Sky co-production “The Baby,” it takes feats of superhuman strength to wrest attention away from him.
Most of this child’s time is spent around Natasha (Michelle de Swarte), an accomplished chef who escapes the city for a remote...
Wedding photography can be a rewarding genre and can also be lucrative if you can make it to the upper echelons, but just like any other one, it has plenty of drawbacks as well. If you are newer to photography and exploring your options, check out this interesting video essay from an experienced wedding photographer that discusses five reasons why you might want to think twice before you pursue wedding photography.
