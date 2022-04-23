ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Man arrested after attempting to slash people at Piedmont Park with machete, police say

WMAZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — A man was arrested after attempting to slash people with a machete at Piedmont Park Thursday, according to Atlanta Police. Police said they were called to the park around 8:30 p.m. after they received a...

Ms......
1d ago

These homeless unstable mental people find a way to have guns and knives. They take over parks. I had a experience a couple of weeks ago with my grandkids, they started smoking drugs on the park benches, while I had them for the weekend, we had to leave after thirty minutes.

Regular Dude
16h ago

We need to enact Machete Control!! People shouldn't be allowed to just run around willy nilly with sharp objects. Once we get people safe from sharp objects, then we can take a good hard look at enacting Rock Control!

