Terrell Owens returned to football this past weekend, playing for the Zappers in the Fan Controlled Football league. And in his return, Owens caught a touchdown pass in the final play of the game Saturday night. Because of that, FCF saw record-breaking numbers when it comes to views. The league announced that Owens' touchdown catch generated more than 10 million views across social channels. And the league generated 2.5 million views across Twitch, NBCLX, DAZN and FuboTV, more than tripling the 700,000 total live views from last year's opening week.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO