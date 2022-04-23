Mississippi State needed a big hit against Ole Miss. Freshman Hunter Hines delivered once again.

STARKVILLE, MS - April 22, 2022 - \bb during the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels at Swayze Field at Oxford-University Stadium in Oxford, MS. Photo By Kevin Snyder Kevin Snyder / MSU Athletics

OXFORD — It was only a couple weeks ago Hunter Hines was in a 1-for-30 slump. It was only a couple weeks ago Hines was slamming his bat in frustration after striking out in a pivotal moment against LSU.

It was only two days ago the freshman slugger had never gotten a taste of the rivalry with Ole Miss. It was only a day ago he went hitless in four at-bats in his debut against the Rebels.

And yet, as he always does, Hines stepped to the plate in the seventh inning Friday night with the belief nobody could get him out — especially not Ole Miss reliever Jack Dougherty.

State was trailing 4-3 after dropping the series opener Thursday night, and its season was inching closer to the 2015 collapse rather than the 2021 title run. Hines was 0-for-3 in the game, but his confidence remained.

With one swing, Mississippi State was up 5-4 and heading toward a 10-7 win — evening the series and keeping MSU’s postseason hopes alive.

“I try to just go up there and hit the ball hard every time,” Hines said matter-of-factly.

Hines, despite his youth, has been a rock in the heart of State’s order throughout the season. His home run gave him the team lead with 12 as his batting average inches toward .275.

And his teammates have bought in. During Hines’ postgame interview, junior Brad Cumbest ran up to Hines to share his thoughts on the big hit.

“Good swing little buddy,” Cumbest said.

Chris Lemonis has admitted at times Hines’ confidence gets in the way. His frustrations typically come as a result of his belief he can get a hit every time he steps into the batters box.

But baseball being a sport in which failing 70% of the time is considered elite, Lemonis has had to remind his freshman phenom of the struggles that come with playing in the SEC.

However, Hines' ability to flush the anger and retain the confidence remains admirable from a young player. It’s why Hines was able to deliver a clutch bomb to right field — despite Ole Miss’ back-to-back-to-back home runs to open the game and the pitches Ole Miss made to escape crucial jams before the seventh.

“(Hines) was a little frustrated tonight because he got out a couple times,” Lemonis said. "Then, he got a pitch. I think it was a changeup. He came back with the biggest smile on his face because he hit a changeup. He’s a good player.”

Ole Miss starter Hunter Elliott presented problems for the MSU bats. He pitched four innings with a first-inning home run from Luke Hancock as the lone blemish.

But in those four innings, MSU forced him to throw 100 pitches. A night after Dylan DeLucia tossed a complete game, State was able to get into Ole Miss’ struggling bullpen early and then often.

State’s offense showed something in that run it has sparsely shown this season — an ability to string together base hits, produce productive outs and build momentum.

With Hines, Cumbest and Logan Tanner, the heart of MSU’s order went 9-for-14.

“I don’t want to take credit away from them,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. "They beat us tonight. But it was one that, I think, leaves a bad taste in our mouth because we started so well. We get up 4-1, Hunter competed well on the mound, and we’re up 4-1 going into the fifth.

“But credit them, once we got to the bullpen, somewhere (in) the sixth inning or so, they just had a lot of really good at-bats. We just couldn’t get off the field three innings in a row, giving up crooked numbers.”

It’ll be a decisive series finale Saturday with first pitch slated at 3:30 p.m. For State, Cade Smith takes the mound — perhaps the team’s top arm this season.

For Ole Miss, it’ll be Derek Diamond taking the bump. Hines and co. will be seeking a similar approach. Diamond hasn’t pitched more than 5 1/3 innings in an outing this season.