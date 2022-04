Will Smith’s Oscars slap was perfect fodder for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The show’s skit on the incident starred Chris Redd as Will Smith and comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a seat filler at the ceremony. The seat filler is at first ecstatic to meet his idol, and while they are chatting, someone can be heard imitating Chris Rock’s G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith in the background. Smith momentarily gets up from his seat and the slap happens out of the shot; and when he returns, the seat filler is no longer excited about his encounter with Smith.

