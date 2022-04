Dramatic shifting has changed baseball and largely made it more difficult for hitters, yet for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. That's one of Newton's Top 3 laws. So when Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds came to the plate against the Chicago Cubs last night and three fielders were on the right side of the infield, that presented a tremendous opportunity to shoot something through to the left. Reynolds, to the great delight of weirdos everywhere, capitalized in the form of the softest-struck triple in the StatCast era.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO