One of NASCAR’s most popular drivers, Bubba Wallace has performed mediocre at best this season in the Cup Series, so why is he a favorite to all of a sudden win at Talladega? Driver of the 23XI Racing Toyota this season, Wallace sits squarely in the middle of the pack with 163 Cup points; but just one Top 5 finish to his name all season — Daytona, where he finished second.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO