Chicago, IL

Bucks rout Bulls 111-81, take 2-1 lead without Middleton

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – Reeling coming off a loss and with one of their best players sidelined, the Milwaukee Bucks delivered just the sort of performance they needed. The defending NBA champions raced out to a big lead, making quick work of the Chicago Bulls. Grayson Allen made five 3-pointers...

Larry Brown Sports

Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Notable NBA Coach Will Be Fired

FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd thinks one NBA coach won’t be back with their team next year; but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Taking to Twitter during a pivotal Game 3 in Brooklyn, Uncle Colin tossed out his prediction:. “Steve Nash will probably be the happiest coach...
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Hart Asked Dennis Rodman How Many Times He Was In Jail: "I'd Say Over 100."

Dennis Rodman is one of the most one-of-a-kind personalities that the game of basketball has ever seen. His personality on the court is something people have seen, as Rodman won 5 championships on two different teams as one of the standout defensive players of his generation. Rodman off the court...
NBA
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

NBA Playoffs – Bucks vs Bulls: Game 3 Recap

After dropping game two to The Chicago Bulls, The Milwaukee Bucks bounced back with a statement win on Friday. The win gives the Bucks a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference First Round. Let’s take a look back at the convincing 111-81 blowout win. A Strong Start. Chicago were...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls emphasize pace after a lopsided Game 3 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks: ‘We moved way, way too slow’

The Chicago Bulls need to push the pace. The Bulls succeed when their pace is frenetic, bordering on frantic. They’re rarely the biggest or strongest team on the court — especially in their first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. But when the Bulls speed up to harass opponents on defense and push the open court on offense, they can take advantage of their small-ball mindset to ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Billy Donovan Wants More Space, Pace Vs. Bucks in Game 4

Donovan wants more space, pace vs. Bucks in Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Several times in the direct aftermath of the Chicago Bulls’ blowout loss that shifted homecourt advantage back to the Milwaukee Bucks in their best-of-seven playoff series, coach Billy Donovan said he wanted to review the game film to confirm initial impressions.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Without Khris Middleton, Giannis Can Prove He’s The NBA’s MVP

In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls, Khris Middleton, one of the Bucks’ best and most important players, went down with a sprained MCL. The Bucks lost the contest, 114-110, and their prospects of repeating as NBA world champions became murky,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Bucks Provide Injury Report For Game 3 vs. Bulls

The Chicago Bulls evened up their first-round playoff series at one by defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 114-110 on Wednesday. The Bucks saw two of their players leave Game 2 with injuries. Khris Middleton exited with knee soreness, which turned out to be an MCL sprain that will keep him out 3-4 weeks. That timeline means he will miss the rest of the series vs. the Bulls.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Zach LaVine gets brutally honest on playing through knee injury as Bulls try to upset Bucks

The Chicago Bulls came into the NBA playoffs with little-to-no momentum. Several key players are dealing with injuries and their inability to beat the best teams was well known. Yet, they are tied 1-1 with the reigning-champion Milwaukee Bucks as the series heads to Chicago. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are looking to make this Bulls’ season truly meaningful as they start what should be a multi-year stint together.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Bulls can upset Bucks in first round after Game 2 win, Khris Middleton injury

The Chicago Bulls left the Fiserv Forum with a 114-110 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of their NBA Playoff first-round series. While the Bucks can surely bounce back from a close loss such as that one, it may be far more difficult for the team to recover from another blow they sustained on Wednesday night. All-Star forward Khris Middleton slipped on the court and suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee. The severity of the injury will be determined on Thursday, though it’s very possible that the Bucks will be without Middleton for the remainder of the series against the Bulls, which could be a huge break for Chicago. In fact, the Bulls can upset the Bucks in their first round series for several reasons. Here’s why.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 bold predictions for Game 3 vs. Bulls in first round of 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks lost more than just Game 2 against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. They also lost former All-Star forward Khris Middleton to a sprained MCL. Middleton has officially been ruled out for Games 3 and 4 in Chicago. The injury is likely to keep him out beyond that as well., as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski believes he will be out the rest of the series. That certainly complicates things for a Bucks squad looking to repeat as NBA Champions. Last year, the team was mostly healthy all the way through the playoffs. But that’s in part why it is so difficult to go back-to-back. You can never predict health.
MILWAUKEE, WI

