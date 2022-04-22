Premium Blends

On Friday night in Los Angeles, Maison de Mode’s Sustainable Style Awards celebrated pioneers of sustainable fashion, and in attendance were notable names like Carolyn Murphy, Hannah Bronfman, Aurora James, and Chriselle Lim. Among the awards given out was the Impact Award, which went to James, Brother Vellies designer and Fifteen Percent Pledge founder. “The best part of the night for me was speaking to Aurora, learning about her philanthropic efforts and her brand,” says model Murphy, who documented her getting-ready process for Vogue below. “She’s a powerhouse. I also loved dressing up—this was my first night out in L.A. since COVID began.”
