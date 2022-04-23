ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Wellness Day seeks to get communities healthy

WKBN
Walmart is inviting communities to get healthy at Walmart Wellness Day this Saturday.

This is an event where customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings – as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu at pharmacies nationwide.

New Biden drug plan aims to tackle addiction and trafficking

The event will take place in more than 4,600 pharmacies across the country, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Select stores will also feature vision screenings to make it even easier for customers to access the resources they need.

The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to encourage customers to get healthy and stay on a healthy track by helping them know their numbers and then seek care to improve their lifestyles.

Walmart is also supporting the American Heart Association’s efforts to educate and inspire customers to check their blood pressure through the “Reclaim Your Rhythm” campaign.

During the event, families can receive:

  • Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)
  • Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more
  • No-cost COVID-19 vaccines
  • Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Customers can find a free event near them at Walmart.com/wellnesshub .

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Healthy Kingsport working to build a healthier community

KINGSPORT — Healthy Kingsport gives people a chance to walk the walk. The organization, which has been in existence more than a decade, helps provide programs such as the 4 Million Mile Challenge, tobacco-free campuses and living sugar-free. “Healthy Kingsport is dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces...
KINGSPORT, TN
Well+Good

A Cardiologist Shares How Much Avocado To Eat To Boost Your Heart Health

The quantity of love the world has for avocados is immeasurable, but according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), we've found a little more to love about the creamy green in fruit in the last two decades. The U.S. consumption of avocados per capita has tripled over the last two decades and we've all reaped the health rewards of the many slices of avocado toast we've consumed. But if you're wondering if your love for avocados translates to actual heart health, the answer may just be yes, according to a new study.
HEALTH
UPI News

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
DALLAS, TX
WKRC

Study: Drinking 2 to 3 cups of coffee could help heart, increase longevity

(CNN/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Drinking coffee may do your ticker good. According to research published Thursday, having two or three cups of coffee per day appears to lower a person's chance of falling victim to heart disease and heart failure. The findings were based on data from UK Biobank, which included...
DRINKS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CNET

How to Check Heart Health at Home (Without Fancy Equipment)

You don't need to be an expert to know that your heart health is important. But you do need to be an expert (or at least have the right equipment) to get a full-360 view of your heart health, from your blood pressure to your cholesterol levels and more. If you, like many people, put off going to the doctor for your yearly check-ups, you might just be hoping that everything's pretty much copacetic when it comes to your heart anyway.
HEALTH
WebMD

Lifestyle Habits for a Healthy Heart

Heading off heart disease is about more than eating particular foods, doing certain exercises, or taking supplements. Several beneficial lifestyle habits work together to help prevent heart problems, even if you take medication for high blood pressure or elevated cholesterol levels. Here are the top 6 ways to keep heart disease at bay.
FITNESS
