ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Trent Baalke says contract discussions with Cam Robinson are 'moving in the right direction'

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V25wW_0fHo672U00

The Jacksonville Jaguars weren’t shy about handing out money this offseason, and that includes handing Cam Robinson the franchise tag, which will cost them over $16.6 million. However, the team would prefer to get a long-term deal done with him, as this offseason marks the second time that they’ve tagged him.

During the owners meetings, this offseason, Jags coach Doug Pederson told the media that the hope was to get Robinson a long-term deal, and on Friday, fans received more details on the situation. According to general manager Trent Baalke, discussions with Robinson and his agent are moving in the right direction, though a timeline on a deal wasn’t stated.

“The first part, we’re continuing to work and have had some great discussions with Cam [Robinson] and his agent, so I think that’s moving in the right direction,” Baalke said when asked about an extension update and whether it impacts the draft. “We’re going to continue to move down that road and see what we can get done.

“As far as preparing, we’re looking at who can help this football team the most. Some people have said we have Cam tagged so we’re not looking at the tackle position, I wouldn’t go down that road. Right now, everybody’s fair game as far as this draft is concerned and every position.”

Fans have long grown frustrated with the Jags’ inability to keep their high draft picks, so this is good news for those who want to see change. Luckily, the Jags have until July 15 to get something ironed out, so there is a good bit of time to negotiate.

While the Jags entered the offseason needing to bolster the offensive line, Robinson was one of the better players on the unit. In the process of taking 856 offensive snaps, he registered a 76.6 pass protection grade according to Pro Football Focus, which is a good figure to have on Trevor Lawrence’s blindside.

The latest big deal that Robinson’s agent could use as a guide is that of Terron Armstead, who recently signed a five-year deal worth up to $87.5 million with $43.37 million guaranteed. Robinson isn’t quite the pass protector Armstead is though, so maybe going for something around the price range of what Garett Bolles got is a better blueprint (four-year extension with $40M guaranteed).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Titans GM addresses potential A.J. Brown trade

Multiple teams have traded their star receivers during the NFL offseason so far, but it doesn’t look like the Tennessee Titans will follow suit. During a pre-draft press conference on Thursday, Titans GM Jon Robinson delivered a blunt response when asked about the possibility of the Titans trading A.J. Brown.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Larry Brown Sports

Surprising report sheds light on Kyler Murray trade market

The Arizona Cardinals made it clear this week that they have no interest in trading Kyler Murray. Even if they wanted to, moving the star quarterback might not be that simple. Murray has two years remaining on his rookie contract. He has been openly seeking a new deal this offseason, which has led to tension between him and the team. Unlike some other star players around the league, he has not asked for a trade. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk speculates that there would not be many takers, anyway.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DeSean Jackson interested in joining Russell Wilson with Broncos

DeSean Jackson is trying his luck with a roster spot by shooting his shot at the great QBs in the league. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated‘s Ashley Nicole Moss, Jackson immediately makes it clear that he’s leaning toward retirement after 14 seasons in the league. But the WR adds he’ll return next season if the right opportunity presents itself. “I know I announced it and I said I was gonna play but at this point — where I’m at in my life — it gotta be the right fit,” Jackson says.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars
CBS Sports

Cowboys offseason 2022: Team exec says Dallas is 'not done in NFL free agency' despite slow start

The goal of every NFL team is to take steps forward in making their roster better each offseason, but the Dallas Cowboys have instead taken several backward. Already owners of several positions of dire need, they not-so-arguably made things worse by willfully parting ways with four-time Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper via trade, starting right tackle La'el Collins via release, and losing starting defensive end Randy Gregory to a contractual disagreement following the verbal agreement.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

49ers’ reported contract offer to Deebo Samuel revealed

The San Francisco 49ers are pretty far apart on a new contract with wide receiver Deebo Samuel, according to a new report. The 49ers’ initial contract offer to Samuel averaged just below $19 million per year, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network. That significantly differs from Samuel’s demands, which are closer to $25 million, as he had previously hinted.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
146K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy