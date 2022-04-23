Purdue Fort Wayne pulls off sweep against Northern Kentucky

Fort Wayne, IN. (WTRF) – The Komets got on the board first. Will Graber capitalized from real close after a steal near Wheeling’s net. That was actually Fort Wayne’s first goal of the series. Dylan McPherson tied up the game for the Nailers in the first period. Josh Maniscalco was on the assist and he […]

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO