Warriors strive for perfect regular-season record

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The winner of the annual spring game for Notre Dame football is never the most important take away, but the Gold Team will take the bragging rights. As time expired, true freshman quarterback Steve Angeli ran 10 yards for the game-winning touchdown, lifting his team over Blue, 13-10. Final attendance numbers came out to more than 33,000 fans, and all eyes were on quarterback Drew Pyne. The junior was called upon to play for both the Blue and Gold teams, after fellow QB Tyler Buchner injured his ankle earlier in the week. Pyne struggled at times in the first half, throwing a pair of interceptions, and couldn’t generate much in terms of big plays.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO