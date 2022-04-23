ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Warriors strive for perfect regular-season record

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Tech men's lacrosse team is on the verge of having a perfect regular season. The Warriors...

WANE 15

Cinderella run ends for Mastodons men’s volleyball

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – The clock struck midnight for Cinderella team Purdue Fort Wayne, who lost in three sets to Ball State in the MIVA tournament championship. Jon Diedrich led the Mastodons with 10 kills. Vicente Ibarra had the next highest on the team with nine. Purdue Fort Wayne came within striking distance of taking […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Former Purdue guard announces transfer to A-SUN program

Isaiah Thompson is leaving West Lafayette and heading to the Sunshine State. Friday, the former Purdue guard announced on Instagram that he has committed to Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU). He spent three seasons with the Boilermakers and will have two years of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 waiver from the NCAA.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE 15

Dwenger baseball throttles Northrop in first of weekend series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger snapped a 2-game losing streak after a definitive 14-0 win over Northrop on Friday. The Saints put away Northrop in the third inning, scoring eight runs in that frame. Dwenger improves their record to 4-2 while Northrop fell to 2-5. Dwenger and Northrop meet again for the second […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Indiana Tech’s Carey named national MVP for bowling

ADDISON, Ill. – Indiana Tech fifth-year senior Maryssa Carey added some more hardware to an already full shelf Wednesday evening during the United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Night of Champions Banquet at the Embassy Suites Chicago Naperville, where she was named the Most Valuable Player by the National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association (NCBCA) and the Storm/International […]
HOBART, IN
WISH-TV

Purdue’s Edey staying in school rather than entering draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue center Zach Edey won’t enter the NBA draft and plans to return to Purdue for his junior season. Edey announced his decision Friday on social media. The 7-foot-4 center from Toronto averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks this...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame unveils new 2022 shirt

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, Notre Dame unveiled their new 2022 shirt. The shirt can be preordered from the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore website. Since 1990, the shirt has unified students, staff, and fans each football season. During its 33 years of operations, more than 3 million shirts have been sold and in the process they have raised millions of dollars for students. The shirt is not only an article of clothing, but also a wearable symbol of support for the Notre Dame student body.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WTHI

Craig Porter Enters the Transfer Portal

The former Terre Haute South and Vincennes University star has entered the transfer portal for the second straight year. Porter withdrew his name from the portal last season and ended up having a breakout season with the Shockers. The Junior Guard lead Wichita State in Assists, Steals and Blocks per game in 2021-22.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WNDU

Gold Team gets walkoff win in annual Blue-Gold Game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The winner of the annual spring game for Notre Dame football is never the most important take away, but the Gold Team will take the bragging rights. As time expired, true freshman quarterback Steve Angeli ran 10 yards for the game-winning touchdown, lifting his team over Blue, 13-10. Final attendance numbers came out to more than 33,000 fans, and all eyes were on quarterback Drew Pyne. The junior was called upon to play for both the Blue and Gold teams, after fellow QB Tyler Buchner injured his ankle earlier in the week. Pyne struggled at times in the first half, throwing a pair of interceptions, and couldn’t generate much in terms of big plays.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Fans ‘shake down the thunder’ at 91st Blue-Gold Game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Skies might have been clear, but the Irish were shaking down the thunder this afternoon at the 91st edition of the glorified scrimmage. The sun was shining on the Golden Dome as over 33,000 Irish fans were in attendance to watch a preview of the 2022 Notre Dame football team.
NOTRE DAME, IN

