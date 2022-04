CENTRAL NEW YORK – Much of the week for area high school softball teams involved waiting for all the snow to melt and for the ground to dry again before games could resume. When it did, though, there was plenty to celebrate, especially at East Syracuse Minoa, where Olivia Goff achieved a no-hitter in last Thursday’s 10-0 victory over Oswego.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO