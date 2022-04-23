Hometown Heroes | Manna Meal volunteers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The family of a longtime nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center donated $50,000 to create a scholarship for nursing students to attend St. Mary’s School of Nursing. According to a Mountain Health spokesperson, the scholarship is in honor of Margaret Donley, who graduated...
BOONE – The Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina is hosting a kickball tournament from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, at the Watauga Community Recreation Center to raise money for shelter activities. “Kick for a Cause” will consist of games of six innings or 45...
BOYD COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - A tree planting ceremony on Friday provided a teaching moment for students at Ponderosa Elementary School. The school is the same one attended by the late U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacob Moore, who was killed last month with three other marines during a NATO training exercise in Norway.
Lee Transportation hosted the 2022 Spring Fest Family Fun Day. Small businesses and community members had the opportunity to shop with local vendors and food trucks all while they enjoyed family fun Saturday. Longview fraternal organization gives $1K donation to charity that helps young women in crisis. Updated: 6 hours...
PASO ROBLES — For the last 27 years, the Paso Robles Rotary Club has been hosting its annual golf tournament (“Tee it up for OUR kids”) to benefit youth organizations in Paso Robles. The tournament brings approximately $30,000 per year, all of which is distributed to organizations that support Paso Robles kids before the next tournament.
“Sweet” Alice Harris and her nonprofit organization Parents of Watts Inc. will be giving away Easter dresses for girls and five-piece suits for boys at an event on Saturday. Hundreds of students in the third-through-fifth grades at seven elementary schools in the Watts community will be eligible to receive...
The Richmond County Disc Golf Group, Inc. was able to raise over $1,300 for our local chapter of the Autism Society of North Carolina. Over 80 participants signed up to play in a one round tournament at Hinson Lake.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In 1977, two Shriners came together to plan a fundraiser featuring a small parade, homemade crafts, and food. Now, more than 40 years later, the small gettogether has turned into one of Eastern Kentucky’s largest events of the year. “It’s a great thing,” said Pikeville...
