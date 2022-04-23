Hometown Heroes | Manna Meal volunteers

PASO ROBLES — For the last 27 years, the Paso Robles Rotary Club has been hosting its annual golf tournament (“Tee it up for OUR kids”) to benefit youth organizations in Paso Robles. The tournament brings approximately $30,000 per year, all of which is distributed to organizations that support Paso Robles kids before the next tournament.

