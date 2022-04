More than 30 residents of two apartment complexes in Antioch were displaced Friday evening following a fast-moving fire that spread from one building to the other. Steve Hill, spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, said late Friday evening that the two-alarm fire was first reported at 8:23 p.m. in the 2300 block of Sycamore Drive, east of Auto Center Drive and north of state Highway 4.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 29 DAYS AGO