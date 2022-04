Former Manhattan High and Kansas State women’s basketball player Christianna Carr has landed at Arkansas. The graduate senior guard announced via Twitter Thursday evening that she had committed to play for head coach Mike Neighbors and the Razorbacks. Arkansas (18-14, 7-9 SEC) earned a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament this year and fell to No. 7 Utah 92-69 in the first round.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO