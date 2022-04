ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB)– It was a perfect day for softball, as the Northern Illinois Huskies (13-22) came into town to take on the Ohio Bobcats (19-21). In game one, the Bobcats jumped out to a one run lead as they loaded the bases early in the first inning. Then to follow that up, in the second inning, a three run blast from Yasmine Logan put the Bobcats up 4-0 early.

ATHENS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO