Shelby, OH

Lexington's Pauley stares down Shelby with an overpowering showing

By James Simpson II, Mansfield News Journal
 1 day ago

SHELBY — Watching a good power pitcher on his game in-person can be quite an exhilarating experience.

Well, that's what it felt like witnessing Lexington's Cole Pauley on Friday night against Shelby, as he overwhelmed the Whippets from the first pitch to the last in the Minutemen's thorough 10-0 victory.

"He really wanted this one. He did an outstanding job," said Lexington coach Kevin Morrow. "I think his velocity and how he was able to move the ball around was key."

"I had all my pitches working for me tonight," said Pauley. "It wasn't just me, man. Good all-around team effort. We got the bats rolling finally. Had a good defense behind me. I'm just very happy overall."

Pauley's overpowering stuff had the Whippets lineup swinging and missing the entire night. He pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts, surrendering just one hit and two walks on 91 pitches (63 strikes to 28 balls). Shelby had just four baserunners in the game.

"Just a tremendous effort by Pauley. He's as good as advertised," said Shelby coach Jon Amicone. "There's games like this where you just tip your cap. He had three pitches he threw for strikes. He threw them anytime in the count. He's just a special talent."

What was especially encouraging for the Minutemen was their production at the plate. They've suffered numerous close defeats this season, mainly due to not being able to assemble enough runs when needed. But Friday night the Minutemen tallied 14 hits, loaded the bases twice, slapped single after single, and showed a level of confidence they have been searching for all season.

Lexington's Matt Midkiff and Zion Rhodes each had three RBIs, while Chance Basilone and Braden Mumaw both drove in one run. Pauley's two-run single in the sixth inning stretched the Minutemen's lead even further.

"We've been struggling to score runs and we've had multiple opportunities against other teams but just could not get a big hit," said Morrow. "We knew they might be out of pitching because of their league games, so we had a chance to make some contact. We came through enough to get 10 runs. Really proud of the kids."

Although Shelby dropped to 7-4, Amicone said he believes his ballclub will recover.

"I don't think we did a good job mixing our pitches. I thought we were real undisciplined when we got ahead in the count. Lexington took advantage of it. Our kids will bounce back. We just gotta learn from our mistakes and move forward."

For Lexington (2-7), the win was just its second of the season but it was an important one, which both Pauley and Morrow hope will turn their season around.

"It's just confidence," Pauley said. "We were a little more relaxed coming in, and I think this is a good win and will be beneficial moving forward."

"We've had a real slow start," said Morrow. "We needed to hang some really good wins and obviously Shelby is an outstanding team with a bunch of clutch hitters. This win looks really good on a tournament resume and this might jumpstart us a little bit and give us some momentum."

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Lexington's Pauley stares down Shelby with an overpowering showing

