USFL fans excited for Week Two games in Birmingham

In less than 10 days, mercifully, activity in the NCAA's transfer portal will finally start slowing down. And like a kid on a rollercoaster who shouldn't have eaten state-fair food right before buckling into a terrifying white-knuckle experience, most of Alabama football's competition in this new arena is only thinking "make it stop."
There are a lot of teams that seem like obvious picks to be the No. 1 offense in college football in 2022. Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, even the high-octane Western Kentucky offense seem like obvious picks to take the mantle. But Josh Pate of 247Sports’ Late Kick believes that...
In the world of convenience stores, clearly "Buc-ees" is the KING. However, as a person that often travels to Virginia to see family, this is a pretty darn cool store. WAWA, the popular convenience chain is looking at Alabama cities, after announcing upcoming Panhandle locations. WAWA blows away anything I...
Some families in the Tuscaloosa, Alabama region and surrounding areas are having to go to war day in and day out with these monsters. They DESTROY THINGS! LOTS OF THINGS!. Feral essentially means in a wild state after escape from captivity. According to the USDA, Feral hogs can carry harmful...
A safe haven for its residents, the town of Colony is a place that some say will always be home. Cullman County's only majority African American community, with a population of just over 260 people, many -- even in Alabama -- have never even heard of it.
Once again, Alabama figures to emerge as the consensus No. 1 preseason team in college football. The defending SEC champions and College Football Playoff runners-up come into the 2022 season as odds-on favorites to qualify for the final four again and to make another run at the national ...
Alabama is a beautiful state with a population of approximately 4,949,697 residents, and it is the 24th most populous state. Alabama is a fantastic spot for a long vacation or a fast getaway, with its magnificent white Gulf beaches, stunning mountains, soulful food, and top-notch entertainment.
Gov. Kay Ivey today came to the Magic City to tout her economic record as governor, decrying notions that stands on social issues will lose the state valuable business dollars. “Folks want to come to Alabama to do business in Birmingham,” Ivey told members of the Birmingham Business Alliance during...
"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
As the college football world waits for the commitment of No. 1 2023 recruit Arch Manning, a new school has emerged as the top contender to sign the quarterback. Texas is the new favorite to acquire Arch Manning, according to the latest projections by the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine as ...
Alabama just made another bombshell move in the college football transfer portal after former Louisville wide receiver Tyler Harrell committed to the Crimson Tide. "Just with the quarterback, with Bryce Young," Harrell told 247Sports on why he picked Alabama. "I just feel like with his arm ...
The defending champions will be sporting new uniforms this season. On Thursday, Georgia’s football team officially announced that it’s bringing back the block numbers for its jerseys. In the Bulldogs’ announcement video, Georgia legend David Pollack came out of a portal with the new uniform on. This...
Two Alabama basketball players found new homes after entering the transfer portal following the season. Forward Juwan Gary on Thursday announced he was headed to Nebraska a few minutes before Jusaun Holt posted his news. The freshman guard is headed to Georgia after playing high school basketball in the Atlanta suburbs.
The storied Iron Bowl game between Alabama and Auburn dates back over a century to 1893 when the two teams faced off for the very first time at Lakeview Park in Birmingham, AL. Since the teams' first meeting, the pair have faced off 85 more times, with annual matchups beginning...
Week 2 of reinvented USFL kicks things off with a game on Friday, April 22. With one week in the books, coaches, players, and fans all have a better idea of what to expect so we'll see how that impacts both the product on the field and reception to it.
Comments / 0