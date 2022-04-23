ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Warriors cap sweep with shutout victory

By Elijah Collins
wfft.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Tech Warriors pulled off a sweep against...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Zach Edey reveals decision for Purdue's 2022-23 season

Purdue basketball received some great news Friday for the 2022-23 season. Zach Edey – the starting center this past season – revealed on Twitter that he will be returning for his third year with the program. “Definitely ready to get to work again,” Edey wrote in his note. “See you in Mackey.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Purdue’s Edey staying in school rather than entering draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue center Zach Edey won’t enter the NBA draft and plans to return to Purdue for his junior season. Edey announced his decision Friday on social media. The 7-foot-4 center from Toronto averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks this...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE 15

Dwenger baseball throttles Northrop in first of weekend series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger snapped a 2-game losing streak after a definitive 14-0 win over Northrop on Friday. The Saints put away Northrop in the third inning, scoring eight runs in that frame. Dwenger improves their record to 4-2 while Northrop fell to 2-5. Dwenger and Northrop meet again for the second […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WNDU

Notre Dame unveils new 2022 shirt

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, Notre Dame unveiled their new 2022 shirt. The shirt can be preordered from the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore website. Since 1990, the shirt has unified students, staff, and fans each football season. During its 33 years of operations, more than 3 million shirts have been sold and in the process they have raised millions of dollars for students. The shirt is not only an article of clothing, but also a wearable symbol of support for the Notre Dame student body.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Cornerstone University#Indiana Tech#Game One#College Baseball#Wfft#The Indiana Tech Warriors#Whac#Aquinas College
WNDU

Gold Team gets walkoff win in annual Blue-Gold Game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The winner of the annual spring game for Notre Dame football is never the most important take away, but the Gold Team will take the bragging rights. As time expired, true freshman quarterback Steve Angeli ran 10 yards for the game-winning touchdown, lifting his team over Blue, 13-10. Final attendance numbers came out to more than 33,000 fans, and all eyes were on quarterback Drew Pyne. The junior was called upon to play for both the Blue and Gold teams, after fellow QB Tyler Buchner injured his ankle earlier in the week. Pyne struggled at times in the first half, throwing a pair of interceptions, and couldn’t generate much in terms of big plays.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
WTWO/WAWV

Wyatt Piel wins Bob Arnett Invitational

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Sullivan’s Wyatt Piel won the annual Bob Arnett Invitational at Rea Park on Saturday afternoon. Piel won a sudden death playoff over teammate Gavin Jenkins and Terre Haute South’s Peyton Turner. They all finished with an 82. Jenkins finished 2nd and Turner was 3rd. Here are the team scores: Bloomington […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTRF- 7News

Nailers Take 2-0 Series Lead in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, IN. (WTRF) – The Komets got on the board first. Will Graber capitalized from real close after a steal near Wheeling’s net. That was actually Fort Wayne’s first goal of the series. Dylan McPherson tied up the game for the Nailers in the first period. Josh Maniscalco was on the assist and he […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Fans ‘shake down the thunder’ at 91st Blue-Gold Game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Skies might have been clear, but the Irish were shaking down the thunder this afternoon at the 91st edition of the glorified scrimmage. The sun was shining on the Golden Dome as over 33,000 Irish fans were in attendance to watch a preview of the 2022 Notre Dame football team.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WANE 15

Cinderella run ends for Mastodons men’s volleyball

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – The clock struck midnight for Cinderella team Purdue Fort Wayne, who lost in three sets to Ball State in the MIVA tournament championship. Jon Diedrich led the Mastodons with 10 kills. Vicente Ibarra had the next highest on the team with nine. Purdue Fort Wayne came within striking distance of taking […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan Softball falls to North Posey

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – North Posey got a one hit complete game from Erin Hayne in a 3-0 victory over Sullivan. Hayne had 17 strikeouts in the win for North Posey. Kendal Edmondson had the lone hit for Sullivan.
SULLIVAN, IN
The Herald-Times

From Abram to Zhang, high school track is off to a fast start for Bloomington area schools

With less than a month to go in the track and field season until sectional week, here's a look back and a glance at what to look forward to with May right around Turn 4. The seniors on the Mustangs girls' team picked up a nice bookend on their careers with another win at the 13-team Park Tudor Showcase. Edgewood won the title in 2019 and came up just a few points short in 2020, so it's been a meet where things have gone well for this group.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy