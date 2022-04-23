ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perez’s 3 RBI, home run push Pirates over Cubs 4-2

By MARK GONZALES - Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) – Roberto Perez drove in three runs, Michael Chavis broke a tie with a home run in the fourth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2.

The Cubs were held scoreless over the final seven innings by Pirates left-hander Jose Quintana and four relievers.

Judge HRs twice, Yanks beat Guardians 4-1

The game that started nearly six hours late because of forecasted inclement weather.

The Pirates have won two consecutive games, while the Cubs dropped their fourth consecutive game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Michael Chavis
