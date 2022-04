Vernon Stone, who has been a part of the FD Mason Bowling League held at Holiday Bowl in Struthers for over 10 years, recently had his best night at the lanes. The Youngstown native bowls with the FD Mason church League every Friday night. Last Friday, after bowling a 215 in the first of three games, Stone rallied in a big way by clocking a PAIR of 300 games back-to-back.

2 DAYS AGO