AREA ROUNDUP Marlington in control of EBC baseball race LEXINGTON TWP. — Halfway through the league schedule, the Marlington High School baseball team is enjoying a nice cushion in the Eastern Buckeye Conference race. The Dukes beat visiting Canton South 7-2 on Saturday to improve to 9-2 overall and 6-0 in the league. That 6-0 EBC record puts them two games up on 4-2 West Branch. Every other league opponent has three or more losses. “When we looked at our league schedule, we knew we had to take care of business the first half,” Marlington head coach Cody Jones said. “We knew Carrollton, Salem and...

CANTON, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO