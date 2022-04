APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) – Is it unheard of to have cold temperatures in April? No. But it is putting some businesses in a spring conundrum. Twelve out of 25 overnights this month have been below freezing, which isn’t ideal for planting flowers or vegetables. John Lauritsen talked with an Apple Valley business who is seeing the negative side of this April weather. Twenty degrees below average outside. But inside the greenhouse at Pahl’s Market, it’s almost tropical. “It’s lovely to come into these places. That’s why I hit so many this week of the year,” said customer Dee Olson. For the most part...

APPLE VALLEY, MN ・ 25 MINUTES AGO