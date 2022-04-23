ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mega Millions Numbers Drawn

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJwQ2_0fHnXkXf00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The numbers in tonight's draw of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery are 7, 28, 29, 58, 59 and the Mega number is 10.

The estimated jackpot is $22 million. The drawing was the second since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

No, you didn't win the $352.5 million Powerball jackpot Monday

Powerball kicked off its 30th birthday week Monday night with a $352.5 million jackpot, the second-largest for the game this year. The estimated cash payout was roughly $210 million. The winning numbers were: 8-33-55-59-62 and the Powerball was 18. The Power Play was 2x. Nobody drew all six winning numbers,...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Cns#Virgin Islands#The California Lottery
UPI News

Facebook alerts Maryland couple of $1M lottery win

April 18 (UPI) -- Paul and Teresa Hartsoe of Conowingo, Md., learned about their $1 million from a Mega Millions lottery ticket through Facebook. Paul Hartsoe, a commercial construction worker who likes paying Mega Millions and Powerball games every week, purchased his winning ticket last Tuesday. The couple did not...
MARYLAND STATE
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy