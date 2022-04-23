ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

UMD FOOTBALL

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duluth Police Department has identified the family...

Channel 3000

Badgers finish up spring football practice

MADISON, Wis. — Spring football is officially in the books for the Badgers. And the best part about this time of the year to Paul Chryst is that it’s a perfect time to make mistakes, correct them, and then not do them again. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000....
MADISON, WI
WSAW

Busy night of spring sports includes big wins for Mosinee, Marathon, Wausau West baseball, D.C. Everest girls’ soccer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a night that started to feel more like spring than most have the last few weeks, area high school sports were busy Thursday night. First, in baseball, a Great Northern Conference battle pitted Mosinee against Lakeland Union for a doubleheader. Mosinee got things started with a four-run first inning in game one, headlined by a Keagan Jirschele triple and a two-RBI double off the bat of Gavin Obremski. Mosinee won game one 10-0 and game two even more decisively 21-1.
MOSINEE, WI
WSAW

SPASH hires Matt Pohlkamp as new boys hockey head coach

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -Matt Pohlkamp has been named as the new boys hockey head coach at SPASH. The hiring was announced in a release from the Stevens Point School District on Friday afternoon. “We are fortunate to have Matt ready and willing to lead this program,” said incoming SPASH...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WFRV Local 5

Gamblers win Teddy Bear Toss game to finish season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the game that annually draws the largest crowd of the season for the Green Bay Gamblers, the teddy bear jersey-donning home team got a win to close the season and put a wrap on the Pat Mikesch era. The Gamblers defeated Madison 4-2 in the season finale, getting two […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WDIO-TV

Cloquet's Marina Dostal signs NLI to play tennis at UWS

Cloquet's Marina Dostal will now be serving up aces across the border. On Friday the Lumberjack tennis standout signed her National Letter of Intent to compete for the University of Wisconsin-Superior. The senior spent the last two seasons playing in the number one singles position for Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. She also played...
CLOQUET, MN
WFRV Local 5

Kimberly soccer ousts Bay Port in battle of unbeatens

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – In a marquee nonconference matchup that could be a preview of the postseason, the Kimberly girls soccer team went on the road and knocked off Bay Port 3-1 Friday night. Jenna Scholz scored in the first half to give the Papermakers a 1-0 lead heading into halftime, and then early in […]
KIMBERLY, WI
WausauPilot

D.C. Everest baseball drops pair at Waupun tournament

WAUPUN – The D.C. Everest baseball team lost its first games of the season on Saturday at the Waupun Invitational in a pair of five-inning contests. Beloit Turner limited Everest to one hit in a 4-1 win, and the Evergreens also fell to Westosha Central 7-4 at the tournament, which was rained out Friday and shortened to two games.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

UWSP baseball sweeps doubleheader with UW-Eau Claire

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point baseball swept a doubleheader with UW-Eau Claire on Saturday to maintain a share of first place in the WIAC. The Pointers were able to control the Blugolds in game one, with Payton Nelson’s RBI single Anthony Tomczak’ infield RBI single part of a two-run sixth inning. Sidney Ferry locked down the final frame to secure the 5-2 win.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pewaukee turns match into meet against Brookfield Academy

PEWAUKEE — The WIAA might want to look into the fact Pewaukee High School has two varsity track and field teams. The thing is, the Pirates disguises one of those teams as a soccer team. That Pirates girls “soccer team” ran all over the Division 4 defending state champ...
PEWAUKEE, WI

