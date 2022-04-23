UMD FOOTBALL

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On a night that started to feel more like spring than most have the last few weeks, area high school sports were busy Thursday night. First, in baseball, a Great Northern Conference battle pitted Mosinee against Lakeland Union for a doubleheader. Mosinee got things started with a four-run first inning in game one, headlined by a Keagan Jirschele triple and a two-RBI double off the bat of Gavin Obremski. Mosinee won game one 10-0 and game two even more decisively 21-1.

