New Orleans, LA

Northwestern State blows by Southeastern to open the Southland Conference Tournament

By Matt Vines
kalb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS, La. (NSU) - Patrycja Polanska provided the clinching point in Northwestern State’s last Southland Conference Tournament win in 2019. As a senior in her last SLC Tournament, Polanska did the honors again Friday as her singles victory on court six finished off No. 8 seed Southeastern in 4-0...

