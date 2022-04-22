ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

WALKER HAYES IN SIOUX FALLS WITH KSUX 105.7!

ksux.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOUNTRY STAR WALKER HAYES WILL STOP IN SIOUX FALLS THIS OCTOBER WITH KSUX...

ksux.com

Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
KELOLAND TV

Weekend events to get recreational marijuana on ballot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting for the South Dakota Primary election began on Friday. This weekend, there will be multiple drive-thru petition signing events to get recreational marijuana on the ballot. Four will be held on both Saturday and Sunday. They are in Sioux Falls, Rapid City,...
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: April 23rd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can safely dispose of your old documents and other paper clutter during today’s Shred Event in Sioux Falls. It takes place from 8 a.m. to noon at Roosevelt, Washington and Lincoln High Schools. It’s a touchless event where volunteers will remove the items from your backseat while you stay inside your car. Your $5 donation per box or bag will go to Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers.
Walker Hayes
Mix 97-3

New Quaint Coffee Cabin Store Opening In Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls is getting a brand new Coffee Cabin on the east side of the city. And it's looking sweet!. Sioux Falls newest Caribou Coffee location is opening its drive-thru Wednesday, April 27 at 1720 East 10th Street next to Taco John's. Caribou Coffee is based in Minnesota and unveiled...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

