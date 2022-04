Back in 2020, a prior incident came to light about Vanderpump Rules castmates Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. Their former co-star Faith Stowers, the only Black castmate to ever be on the show, alleged the two had called the police on her at one point over a false crime. The situation prompted Bravo to fire the alums, as well as a few others for separate controversies, in the weeks following. More recently, though, rumors have started circulating that Schroeder may be returning to the fold, so to speak. But I’m not totally buying it.

